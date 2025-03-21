It has, once again, been a brutal week on the U.S. transportation beat. So to recharge, let's take a break from thinking about the Trump administration's war on transit and sustainable transport with a soothing trip through one of the longest and best car-free tunnels in the world.
Not Just Bikes breaks down how the Norwegian city of Bergen reclaimed an underused space to create a stress-free commute that doubles as a museum for public art, a popular underground park, and perhaps the single best place on planet to teach a kid to ride a bike. And then, he explores how this project integrates with the rest of the city's (excellent) transit system, and how it stacks up with the North American approach.
Tunnels
Friday Video: Ride The Best Bike Tunnel In the World
Take a break from U.S. transportation news in one of Norway's most iconic biking hot spots.
