Thursday’s Headlines Won’t Pay For Themselves

- The idea that transportation infrastructure should pay for itself is a myth. Tolls funded the first U.S. roads, built by private entities, but it took a massive federal investment to build out the interstate highway system, and drivers only pay half the cost. (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- Conservatives used to support congestion pricing as a free-market solution to alleviating traffic, until President Trump decided to oppose it. (Planetizen)
- After previously making threats about congestion pricing, the Trump Administration is now threatening to cut off funding for New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority over concerns about subway crime. (NY Times)
- Nashville's WeGo is already ramping up bus service after voters passed the Choose How You Move transit referendum in November. (Banner, Post)
- Knoxville is considering a Vision Zero plan. (News Sentinel)
- Tampa-area transit agency HART says ridership is up 21 percent on a newly fare-free bus line. (ABC Action News)
- A railroad company has again denied Milwaukee permission to buy a freight line for mass transit or a rail-trail. (Urban Milwaukee)
- The Atlanta city council approved $6 million for downtown street safety projects. (11Alive)
- St. Paul's Gold Line, the sixth bus rapid transit line in the Twin Cities, opened last weekend. (Minnesota Public Radio)
- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker's $6.7 billion proposed budget includes $5 million for Vision Zero and $5 million for strongly demanded bike lanes on Spruce and Pine streets. Will that be enough for the city council? (Billy Penn)
- Austin installed a new permeable sidewalk that's healthier for trees. (Monitor)
- A developer wants to build a boutique hotel in Boulder on a city-owned parking lot. (Boulder Reporting Lab)
- Indianapolis residents hope a tactical urbanism project involving art-decorated barriers will slow down traffic in their neighborhood. (Mirror Indy)
- A Michigan man got rid of his car and was able to save enough money to put a down payment on a house. (Realtor.com)
- Momentum Mag has a March Madness-style competition for best and worst bike infrastructure.
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Won’t Pay For Themselves
The idea that transportation infrastructure should pay for itself is a conservative one, until it isn't.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Trump, Republicans Make D.C. Ground Zero in Their War on Cities
The Trump administration is bullying D.C. — and other cities (looking at you, New York) could soon fall in the crosshairs, advocates say.
Wednesday’s Headlines Continue Resolving
There isn't much for transit in the continuing resolution Congress passed last week to fund the government for six months.
Is the Overnight Train A Luxury or a Necessity?
Before the advent of the car in the 1960s, sleeper trains were America's primary method of long-distance transportation — but today, it's more often seen as a luxury. Is it time for that to change? With the recent fear of air traveling, is the time for a sleeper train's comeback?
Advocates Resist SF Transit Cuts
Is this a transit-first city? Or a cut-transit-first city?