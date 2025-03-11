Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
How Highways Rend Our Social Fabric — and the Challenge of Mending It

Roads are supposed to connect us. So why do so many highways tear our social networks apart?

12:02 AM EDT on March 11, 2025

Photo: Stocktake

Decades of research prove that highways tear apart the physical fabric of our cities, segregating neighborhoods by race and income and making it harder for anyone outside a car to access the jobs and services.

But what impact do highways have on the invisible social fabric of our places — and does the internet provide a bridge between these disconnected communities, or only a digital mirror of the sharp divides that highways draw between our neighborhoods?

Today on the Brake, we’re talking to IT University of Copenhagen data science researcher Luca Maria Aiello, who found a fascinating way to quantify exactly how much downtown highways disconnect our social networks, in addition to our sidewalk, bike lane and transit networks.

And along the way, we discuss what those divisions cost us in social mobility, democratic cohesion, and real dollars and cents. It's must-hear radio:

Check back later for an excerpt.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

