Monday’s Headlines Are Pro-Labor

- Opponents of congestion pricing are being disingenuous when they claim it hurts the working class. Owning a car is expensive already, so additional funding for mass transit helps the working class. (Vox)
- Americans drove 1 percent more miles last year than they did in 2023, according to Federal Highway Administration data. (Eno Center for Transportation)
- E-bikes are here to stay, so it's up to cities to set standards for safety. (Transport Matters)
- Good news on the traffic safety front: Drivers killed 16 percent fewer people in Portland (Oregon Public Broadcasting), Seattle recorded zero cyclist deaths in 2024 (The Urbanist), pedestrian deaths fell in California during the first half of last year (Axios), and the Kansas side of Kansas City recorded just one pedestrian death (KSHB).
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Washington, D.C. officials to prioritize safety as federal workers obey a Trump administration mandate to go back to their offices. (Railway Age)
- The D.C. Metro eliminated its DEI and sustainability offices under pressure from the Trump administration. (WTOP)
- Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell announced the first 11 projects that will be funded by the $3.1 billion "Choose How You Move" transportation referendum. (Tennessean)
- Denver officials maintain they're committed to safe streets despite the gradual rollback of the pandemic-era "slow streets" program that prioritized people over cars. (Denverite)
- The Houston Metro recorded more light rail injuries than any transit system in the country last year. (KHOU)
- Portland transit agency TriMet is requesting a $1.9 billion budget that includes new light rail cars, and extending light rail and streetcar lines. (Progressive Railroading)
- Repurposing Milwaukee roads for bikes and transit will improve the economy. (Independent)
- A new bill in the Texas legislature could halt Austin's Project Connect light rail plans. (CBS News)
- Quebec green-lighted a new light rail project. (CBC)
- Vancouver is trying to brand its bike network. So what should it name it? (Momentum)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are Pro-Labor
Vox shows that building up transit at the expense of well-off drivers will ultimately benefit the working class.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday Video: How Violent Media Makes Road Violence Worse
From video games to movies to social media trends, the glamorization of road violence is everywhere — and a new documentary seeks to expose how that translates to real lives lost.
Brother, Can Friday’s Headlines Spare a Dime?
Drivers only pay for about half the cost of roads, so why shouldn't they chip in for mass transit too? No mode really pays for itself.
Friday Video: A Very Cogent Argument Against E-Bike Registration
... And it's from a Canadian.
Talking Headways Podcast: The Annual Yonah Freemark Show, Part I
Yonah Freemark on transit-oriented housing strategies, exciting transit openings in 2025 and which cities could use a subway project.