- Bipartisan support in Congress saved Amtrak during the first Trump administration, but it may not this help. And the slow pace at which the Biden administration doled out grants for rail projects didn't help. (Trains)
- While the federal government is pulling back support for electric vehicles, states don't have to wait to make the transition. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- Cities need to look at charging infrastructure, grid capacity and route planning if they want to successfully electrify their bus fleets. (Transport Matters)
- At Slate, Henry Grabar demolishes the Trump administration's flimsy legal justification for attempting to stop congestion pricing in Manhattan.
- A new poll found that 54 percent of California residents support high-speed rail. (KTLA)
- Dallas' Regional Transportation Council voted narrowly to stay neutral on a Texas bill that would allow area cities to cut their payments to DART. (KERA)
- Developing more housing near transit in Philadelphia could be the answer to SEPTA's funding woes. (Citizen)
- Instead of enforcing traffic laws, Miami police are busy ticketing pedestrians. (CBS News)
- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's pro-bike and pro-transit record will be a campaign issue as she runs for re-election. (Globe)
- Austin installed protected bike lanes, new crosswalks and other safety improvements at one of its high-crash intersections. (Community Impact)
- An Atlanta Beltline connection to busy Ponce de Leon Avenue is set to open in April. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- Athens, Georgia is planning a potential bus link to nearby Atlanta. (Flagpole)
- Newport is creating a Vision Zero plan. (Daily News)
- Kalamazoo's Streets for All program resulted in a 27 percent reduction in crashes. (WKZO)
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally announced a high-speed rail line between Toronto and Quebec City. (CBC)
- Montreal is turning an abandoned railway into an urban park. (Globe and Mail)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Fear for Amtrak
Amtrak may not survive the second Trump administration, let alone the slow progress on expansion made under President Biden.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday Video: The Best Super Bowl Ad You’ll Never See
Every February, Automakers spend millions to get Americans into expensive cars they can't afford. What if we could do the same to get them onto a bike seat?
Talking Headways Podcast: How Big Box Stores are Destroying the Fabric of America
All of this very much like relates to where we are in terms of the breakdown in our basic civic fabric as a country.
Is the Intercity Bus About To Have Its Big Moment?
Intercity bus had an unexpectedly strong year — and some analysts think even greater things are on the horizon.
The Price for Thursday’s Headlines Is Wrong
The self-styled "king" Donald Trump finally made his move to end congestion pricing, which has been a huge success.