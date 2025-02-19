- Intercity bus ridership is projected to grow by four percent this year, more than airline or car travel. Both private companies and state-provided bus services like Colorado's Bustang are thriving after the industry nearly collapsed during the pandemic. (Smart Cities Dive)
- The Trump administration suspended the rollout of $5 billion in grants for electric vehicle chargers. (Politico)
- Dust from brake pads may be even more harmful than pollution from diesel tailpipes, according to a new study. (Yale 360)
- Electric vehicles may not produce tailpipe emissions, but they produce more brake and tire dust than gasoline vehicles. They produce less pollution overall, according to Virginia Tech research, but only when driven in congested city conditions.
- Truck pollution disproportionately affects the marginalized communities that live near major highways, but it's unclear whether electrification will improve the situation, because power plants are also located near marginalized communities. (News Medical)
- Georgia legislators are considering outlawing automated speed cameras in school zones, arguing that they're more about revenue generation than safety. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
- After a years-long debate, Colorado Springs is allowing e-bikes in parks and other areas where motorized vehicles are prohibited. (Government Technology)
- The mayor of Syracuse is hosting a series of town hall meetings on Vision Zero. (Urban CNY)
- Gary's public bikeshare is restarting in March with two new hubs. (Mass Transit)
- Climate change is making chocolate more expensive. (BBC)
- Dubai wants Elon Musk to build an underground Tesla loop in the Middle East, because I guess they saw how useless the one in Las Vegas is and decided they wanted a 68-mile version. (Jalopnik)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Bussin’
Intercity bus travel is back, baby! States like Virginia and Maine are adding service, and so are private operators.
