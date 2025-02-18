Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines Keep on Pedaling

Bikelash continues and may have even gotten worse, despite all the evidence that opponents' arguments are hogwash.

12:00 AM EST on February 18, 2025

Photo: PickPik
  • President Trump doesn't like bike lanes, but a trend of cities ripping them out from California to Ontario started before he was elected, mainly because people tend to fear change, and the squeaky wheel gets the grease (Velo). This is happening despite all the tangible benefits bike infrastructure provides, and the evidence that they become popular once they're in place (Momentum).
  • Next City excerpts eight principles from the National Association of City Transportation Officials' new Urban Bikeway Design Guide on how to improve mobility.
  • Bus ridership is bouncing back from pre-pandemic levels, but funding remains a challenge. (Bus News)
  • A new study found that — get this — people who live in walkable neighborhoods walk more, and therefore are healthier. (The Urbanist)
  • Streetsblog's Kea Wilson calls on advocates to rise up against Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's war on "woke."
  • North Carolina officials are seeking assurances from the Trump administration that they'll still receive promised funding for high speed rail. (Raleigh News & Observer)
  • Milwaukee is seeking to replace a streetcar manager who essentially told the city: You can't fire me because I quit. (Journal-Sentinel)
  • Parking in a Los Angeles bus lane now costs drivers almost $300. (CBS News)
  • As part of a series on traffic safety, NBC Connecticut went to Hoboken, New Jersey, one of the few American cities to actually achieve Vision Zero.
  • Additional funding for struggling Pennsylvania transit agencies looks like a hard sell in the state legislature. (Pittsburgh Union Progress)
  • Portland is looking to regain its crown as a leader in progressive transportation policies. (Bloomberg)

