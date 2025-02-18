- President Trump doesn't like bike lanes, but a trend of cities ripping them out from California to Ontario started before he was elected, mainly because people tend to fear change, and the squeaky wheel gets the grease (Velo). This is happening despite all the tangible benefits bike infrastructure provides, and the evidence that they become popular once they're in place (Momentum).
- Next City excerpts eight principles from the National Association of City Transportation Officials' new Urban Bikeway Design Guide on how to improve mobility.
- Bus ridership is bouncing back from pre-pandemic levels, but funding remains a challenge. (Bus News)
- A new study found that — get this — people who live in walkable neighborhoods walk more, and therefore are healthier. (The Urbanist)
- Streetsblog's Kea Wilson calls on advocates to rise up against Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's war on "woke."
- North Carolina officials are seeking assurances from the Trump administration that they'll still receive promised funding for high speed rail. (Raleigh News & Observer)
- Milwaukee is seeking to replace a streetcar manager who essentially told the city: You can't fire me because I quit. (Journal-Sentinel)
- Parking in a Los Angeles bus lane now costs drivers almost $300. (CBS News)
- As part of a series on traffic safety, NBC Connecticut went to Hoboken, New Jersey, one of the few American cities to actually achieve Vision Zero.
- Additional funding for struggling Pennsylvania transit agencies looks like a hard sell in the state legislature. (Pittsburgh Union Progress)
- Portland is looking to regain its crown as a leader in progressive transportation policies. (Bloomberg)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Keep on Pedaling
Bikelash continues and may have even gotten worse, despite all the evidence that opponents' arguments are hogwash.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Monday’s Headlines Have New Priorities
President Trump and other Republicans are out to discourage electric vehicle ownership and build more highways as quickly as they can.
Sec. Duffy Moves to Rescind Billions for ‘Woke’ Transportation on Feb. 18 — So Advocates Must Speak Up Now
The U.S. Transportation Secretary has promised to call on Congress to slash vast funding for climate and DEIA.
Friday’s Headlines Let There Be Light
Pedestrian deaths are most common at night and on multilane roads, according to AAA, and the most at risk are people who may not be able to afford cars.
Friday Video: How America Got Hooked on Cars
CNBC put together a solid 15-minute explainer on car dependency that's perfect for sending to anyone who's never thought about the role of automobility in their life.