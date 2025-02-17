Monday’s Headlines Have New Priorities

- Republican senators who took big campaign contributions from the oil and gas industry introduced a bill that would not only rescind the $7,500 federal tax credit for buying an electric vehicle, but tack on a $1,000 fee (Electrek). However, the Texas Standard interviewed a Wall Street Journal reporter who says EVs are here to stay anyway.
- Top Republican transportation officials laid out their priorities for the next surface transportation funding bill at an American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials conference last week, among them streamline the permitting process, giving states more authority, safety and focusing on roads and bridges. (Transport Topics)
- Even though the Biden administration had a mixed record on transportation, the Trump administration is clearly going to be worse, which makes state-level policy all the more important. (streets.mn)
- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's transportation reporter says Secretary Sean Duffy's memo on birth and marriage rates is "absurd."
- With all the concern about crime and shootings in New York City in recent years, drivers are still more likely to kill you than guns. (Gothamist)
- A California poll found that 54 percent of Bay Area voters support a half-cent sales tax to avoid major transit cuts, but that's well short of the two-thirds required to pass such a measure. (PR Newswire)
- The Austin city council unanimously outlawed parking in a bike lane. (KUT)
- Portland will spend $10 million over the next five years on a bike lane maintenance team with two street cleaners and electric leaf blowers to keep bike lanes clear. (BikePortland)
- A North Dakota bill would provide $5 million in funding for the state's four largest transit agencies. (Grand Forks Herald)
- Tallin, the capital of Estonia, is undertaking a study to reduce road noise. (Smart Cities World)
- A new study found that people — well, Germans, at least, maybe not so much Americans — are surprisingly willing to listen to the advice of climate experts, even when it seems counterintuitive. (Anthropocene)
- Boxer and former Philippines senator Manny Pacquiao issued a public apology after his security guards were caught driving in a Manilla bus lane. (Panay News)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Have New Priorities
President Trump and other Republicans are out to discourage electric vehicle ownership and build more highways as quickly as they can.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Sec. Duffy Moves to Rescind Billions for ‘Woke’ Transportation on Feb. 18 — So Advocates Must Speak Up Now
The U.S. Transportation Secretary has promised to call on Congress to slash vast funding for climate and DEIA.
Friday’s Headlines Let There Be Light
Pedestrian deaths are most common at night and on multilane roads, according to AAA, and the most at risk are people who may not be able to afford cars.
Friday Video: How America Got Hooked on Cars
CNBC put together a solid 15-minute explainer on car dependency that's perfect for sending to anyone who's never thought about the role of automobility in their life.
Catch the Green Wave In NYC
Even the Times loves it.