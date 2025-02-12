Don’t Keep Wednesday’s Headlines Hanging

- President Trump is still threatening to kill congestion pricing in New York City, even if he doesn't quite sure how to do it (NY Times). Former Times columnist Paul Krugman wonders why on his new Substack, considering that the policy is clearly working — congestion is down, transit ridership is up, and even two-thirds of drivers now support it. Regardless of whether Trump can or should, he might do it anyway (Streetsblog NYC).
- Cybertruck fires have killed five people in just one year, making them deadlier than the infamous Ford Pinto from the 1970s. (Mother Jones)
- Logan's Substack muses on the relationship between dense commercial development and walkability.
- Cities continue to learn lessons from the late Donald Shoup, with San Diego eliminating free parking on Sundays (NBC 7) and Bellevue, Washington also considering ending free parking (Seattle Times).
- Bike lanes are a campaign issue for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (MassLive), whose opponent Josh Craft wants to pause construction of them (CBS News).
- A Rutgers survey found that South Jersey residents want more transit stops and greater frequency. (WHYY)
- Ohio spends just $2.57 per person on transit, less than half the national average. (Policy Matters)
- San Francisco will not ticket drivers for violating California's new daylighting law unless the curb is painted red. (Standard)
- Minneapolis is trying to make the area around Nicollet Mall friendlier to pedestrians, but it's doing it by removing buses. (Minnesota Daily)
- Denver's 16th Street pedestrian mall needs a rebrand. (Denverite)
- The Rochester Beacon is hosting a forum on Vision Zero in the upstate New York city.
- Albuquerque has started construction on Central Avenue bike lanes. (KRQE)
- Anchorage is considering recriminalizing jaywalking, blaming legalizing it for record pedestrian deaths in 2024. (Alaska News Now)
- During the first year of England's second-largest low emissions zone, the National Health Service saved $40,000 a month because residents had fewer respiratory illnesses. (The Guardian)
Is President Trump really going to kill congestion pricing? If so, how? And why?
