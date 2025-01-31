Friday Video: This British Cyclist Has Gotten Thousands of Motorists Fined For Dangerous Driving

U.S. drivers are roughly three times more distracted than their U.K. counterparts — and London-based YouTuber CyclingMikey might deserve some of the credit. The sometimes-controversial social media star has racked up millions of views with his GoPro videos of drivers breaking common traffic laws like texting behind the wheel, and he's reported thousands of those crimes to the police. But is he a safety hero or just a narc — and how would his tactics go over in the United States, where both cops and cars hold a different place in an our culture?



