enforcement

Friday Video: This British Cyclist Has Gotten Thousands of Motorists Fined For Dangerous Driving

But is his project doing more harm or good — and would it fly in the U.S.?

8:35 AM EST on January 31, 2025

Photo: Still from Global Cycling Network

U.S. drivers are roughly three times more distracted than their U.K. counterparts — and London-based YouTuber CyclingMikey might deserve some of the credit. The sometimes-controversial social media star has racked up millions of views with his GoPro videos of drivers breaking common traffic laws like texting behind the wheel, and he's reported thousands of those crimes to the police. But is he a safety hero or just a narc — and how would his tactics go over in the United States, where both cops and cars hold a different place in an our culture?

Check out a recent ride the Global Cycling Network took with CyclingMikey himself. And if you're curious, read about our own criminal mischief-maker Gersh Kuntzman, as well Streetsblog USA's past discussion of the role of direct action and even vigilantism in the fight to make streets safer.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

