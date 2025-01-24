Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Car culture

Friday Video: Why Bad Drivers Are Everywhere

U.S. roads all but guarantee that U.S. drivers will do dangerous things. But how did we get here — and how do we fix it?

12:01 AM EST on January 24, 2025

Photo: Still from FlurfDesigns

Why are so many drivers in your town so terrible — even if all of them think they're doing great? In this recent video, Toronto-based YouTuber FlurfDesign breaks down how "motornormativity" seized control of American culture, and made constant reckless driving a virtual guarantee. And when you're done, check out a mess of Streetsblog articles in his suggestions for further reading.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Promoted ArchivesPedestrian safety

Does Daylighting Work? NYC DOT Questions The Accepted Wisdom

An agency committed to Vision Zero now says that cars blocking a driver's view is safe. Huh?

January 24, 2025
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: From Intern to CEO

What does it take to run a big (or small) engineering firm? Find out in this week's episode!

January 23, 2025
Promoted ArchivesBicycling

Streetsblog on the Road: Bike Share in Shanghai

The Chinese mega-city provides an example of great urban mobility, albeit with a side of authoritarianism.

January 23, 2025
Federal Funding

Will Incoming U.S. DOT Secretary Sean Duffy Derail America’s Two Biggest Transportation Bills?

America has a new transportation secretary – but a recent executive order appears to direct him not to perform some of the most important duties of his job.

January 23, 2025
See all posts