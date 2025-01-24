Why are so many drivers in your town so terrible — even if all of them think they're doing great? In this recent video, Toronto-based YouTuber FlurfDesign breaks down how "motornormativity" seized control of American culture, and made constant reckless driving a virtual guarantee. And when you're done, check out a mess of Streetsblog articles in his suggestions for further reading.
Car culture
Friday Video: Why Bad Drivers Are Everywhere
U.S. roads all but guarantee that U.S. drivers will do dangerous things. But how did we get here — and how do we fix it?
