- President Biden left many items on Transportation for America's wish list undone or incomplete, though he did take small steps on traffic safety, greenhouse gas emissions and reconnecting communities divided by highways.
- President Trump issued an executive order halting tax credits for electric vehicle purchases and grants for EV chargers. (New York Times)
- If "twenty is plenty" for cars, it ought to be for e-bikes, too, argues Lloyd Alter at Carbon Upfront!
- Without changes, last-mile deliveries will continue to increase emissions and congestion in cities. (World Economic Forum)
- Electrifying railways would improve both freight and passenger service, it's cleaner, and it would be cheaper to do than previously thought, writes Benjamin Schneider at The Urban Condition.
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is asking for Trump's in ending congestion pricing. (North Jersey)
- Atlanta residents would be healthier if the city were more walkable, a Georgia Tech professor told the AJC.
- Philadelphia received two grants to turn an old railroad viaduct into a public park. (WHYY)
- A light rail extension will spur more transit-oriented development in the Fort Worth area. (Report)
- An analysis of credit card transactions found that London's ultra-low emissions zone where driving is restricted had no impact on spending at businesses within the zone. (Centre for Cities)
- In the 1960s, Seoul covered an urban stream and turned it into a highway. Since removing it, the area is cooler, the air is cleaner and wildlife is returning. (The Guardian)
Special Features
Wednesday’s Headlines Get a Gentleman’s ‘C’
Transportation for America gave the Biden administration middling grades. Meanwhile, President Trump is already following through on promises to cancel EVs.
Trump’s ‘EV Mandate’ Does Not Exist. But Car Dependency Does — And We Can End It
The new president has sworn to unravel Biden's EV plans. But would they have been enough to decarbonize the transportation sector without confronting how much Americans drive?
Drivers Keep Hitting Pedestrians In Front of An Iconic St. Louis Ice Cream Shop. Advocates Are Fighting Back.
A series of crashes outside a popular St. Louis landmark carries a larger lesson about traffic violence, and the cost of government inaction.
Tuesday’s Headlines Take Me Home, Country Roads
Getting around without a car in a small town isn't easy, as one Fast Company writer found out. More bike lanes and denser town centers would help.
How America Can Reconnect Its Neighborhoods Before the Next Climate Catastrophe
America is replete with sprawling, disconnected neighborhoods that send residents out of their way by design. A new study explores just how bad it is — and what we can do about it.