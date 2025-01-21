- A Bay Area transplant moved to a village in upstate New York and was only able to last two weeks without a car. (Fast Company)
- Hundreds of transit agencies are working to improve safety after assaults on transit employees more than tripled over the past decade. (Railway Age)
- Austin's mayor pro tem, representing the National League of Cities, testified before the House Infrastructure and Transportation Committee about the need to extend the bipartisan infrastructure law. (KXAN)
- Colorado ranks first among states in rural bus ridership. (Denver Post)
- A new bridge over the American River in Sacramento will carry light rail, cyclists and pedestrians, but maybe not cars. (Bee)
- The Free Press delves into Oklahoma City's proposed Vision Zero plan, scheduled for a key vote this week.
- A Complete Streets advisory committee wants more data on crashes in Baton Rouge, which has one of the highest traffic fatality rates in the country. (The Advocate)
- Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee failed to address a $32 million transit funding deficit in his proposed 2026 budget. (Current)
- A Portland Press-Herald op-ed calls for bringing Vision Zero to Maine.
- Bird is not returning to Burlington this spring, leading to questions about whether the city is too small to support a bikeshare. (Free Press)
- Myrtle Beach residents are wondering why their new bike lanes are painted bright green. The answer is to improve visibility. (The Sun News)
- It now appears the killjoys at Valley Metro helped defrock the Phoenix No Pants Light Rail Ride. (New Times)
Tuesday's Headlines Take Me Home, Country Roads
Getting around without a car in a small town isn't easy, as one Fast Company writer found out. More bike lanes and denser town centers would help.
