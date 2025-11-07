Friday’s Headlines Got Lucky

- Potholes are a big problem for cyclists, as are drivers in a rush, especially in areas where there's no protected bike infrastructure, according to a study out of London that measured close calls. (Momentum)
- Consultant Jarrett Walker highlights some of his firm's achievements at boosting transit ridership by redesigning bus routes at Human Transit.
- For people who worry about when the next bus will come, the Transit app can be a game-changer. (Metro)
- In the future, maybe rideshare drivers can fix drinks for robotaxi passengers, according to Lyft CEO David Risher. (Business Insider)
- New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani won by returning to the progressive ideal of budgets as a moral document. (Time)
- Houston has adjusted signal timing for the Red Line after complaints that anti-transit Mayor John Whitmire had meddled with signal priority for light rail. (Houston Public Media)
- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu won a second term unopposed (WBUR). She was known as strongly pro-bike until moderating her stance in the face of criticism from challenger Josh Kraft, who later dropped out.
- Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles also won re-election in the face of conservative blowback from the stabbing death of a light rail passenger. (Washington Post)
- Axios reports that traffic is objectively getting worse in Austin, and drivers believe it's getting worse in Boston.
- The St. Louis Metro is saving money by 3D-printing replacement parts. (Railway Age)
- Milwaukee police can now tow your car if you have an unpaid reckless driving ticket. (Urban Milwaukee)
- Portland is deploying work crews to clean up sidewalks. (KATU)
- Jacksonville should look to Tucson for an example of a smaller city successfully deploying streetcars. (Jax Today)
- Urban Land lauds Denver for turning 16th Street into an inviting space that can be a blueprint for other cities.
Crash data doesn't nearly capture the near misses cyclists have to endure.
Friday Video: The Utopia of London’s Low-Traffic Neighborhoods
Streetsfilms follows an urban planner around the “low-traffic neighborhood” of St. Peter’s in the London borough of Islington.
Talking Headways Podcast: Why Are We Going Backwards?
A very special discussion about why America keeps building highways, how President Trump is targeting transit and how we can all get a better federal transportation bill if we want it.
Transit Wins Big Again In Local Elections Across America
Several candidates who ran on ambitious transportation reform platforms won at the ballot box on Tuesday — but even more communities said yes to supporting transit directly.
Book Excerpt Special: The Incomplete Freeway Revolt
A new book looks the destructive 20th-century urban development style — freeways, downtown office towers, suburban housing developments — that keeps Americans so dependent on their cars. Here's an excerpt.
How One Artist Is Helping Neighbors Decide How Their City Should Sound
An Italian researcher is challenging tactical urbanists to think about sound — and helping neighborhoods imagine something better for their auditory environments.