It's hard to imagine that the children's animation studio that brought us the "Cars" cinematic universe wasn't always 100% on the automobility bandwagon. This 75 year-old Disney short, though, offers a timely reminder that windshield bias wasn't always so normalized — and if we resolve to change it in the next 75 years, someday "Motor Mania" might finally come to an end.
Friday Video
Friday Video: Even 1950s Disney Knew ‘Car Brain’ Was Real
75 years later, this Disney cartoon about how cars change our way of seeing the world proved shockingly prescient.
