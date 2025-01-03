Skip to Content
Friday Video

Friday Video: Even 1950s Disney Knew ‘Car Brain’ Was Real

75 years later, this Disney cartoon about how cars change our way of seeing the world proved shockingly prescient.

12:01 AM EST on January 3, 2025

Still from Youtube

It's hard to imagine that the children's animation studio that brought us the "Cars" cinematic universe wasn't always 100% on the automobility bandwagon. This 75 year-old Disney short, though, offers a timely reminder that windshield bias wasn't always so normalized — and if we resolve to change it in the next 75 years, someday "Motor Mania" might finally come to an end.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

