Wednesday’s Headlines Highlight Public Health

- An injury epidemiologist in Philadelphia shares his recipe for safer streets: fewer cars, better transit, slower traffic and separating cars from bikes with physical barriers. (The Conversation)
- High housing costs are pushing people out of cities and into sprawling, car-centric rural communities. (NBC News)
- Los Angeles officials are using Donald Trump's penchant for spectacle to request $3.2 billion from the incoming administration for Olympics transportation projects. (L.A. Times)
- The Biden administration gave struggling electric automaker Rivian a $6 billion to move ahead with a new plant in Georgia. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
- San Francisco's Prop K closing the Great Highway to car traffic was just the latest front in a long-running war between urban and suburban voters. (Standard)
- The St. Louis Metro hired 100 bus drivers, increased frequency and rearranged 25 routes to get people riding again after COVID. (St. Louis Public Radio)
- WYPR interviewed the head of the Maryland Transit Administration about budget cuts and post-COVID ridership.
- Charlotte's first commuter rail line will not serve low-income neighborhoods where residents depend on transit the most, instead skipping ahead to more affluent suburbs. (Observer)
- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board calls for a permanent state source of funding for Pennsylvania transit.
- Oregon lawmakers will face a challenge keeping the state DOT solvent in 2025. (BikePortland)
- Denver has not followed through on its promise to build more protected bike lanes. (Westword)
- Capital Bikeshare is going strong within the District of Columbia, but can it be expanded to the region? (Greater Greater Washington)
- Pay your fare, take off your backpack, don't put your phone on speaker: The Seattle Times collected those light-rail rules of etiquette and more from Sound Transit riders.
- KCUR has tips for Kansas City residents to request traffic-calming measures from the city.
Wednesday's Headlines Highlight Public Health
An epidemiologist explains how to make streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians, and more in today's headlines.
