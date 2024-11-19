Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines Remember

In cities all over the country, people gathered on Sunday to remember the thousands of people who've been killed in car crashes.

12:01 AM EST on November 19, 2024

Photo: North Carolina DOT|

A pair of shoes to memorialize a child lost to traffic violence.

  • World Day of Remembrance on Sunday was a mournful reminder of the 40,000 lives lost on U.S. roads each year (Forbes). Cities where memorials were held included Washington, D.C. (Greater Greater Washington), Jacksonville (Jax Today), Milwaukee (TMJ 4), San Diego (Circulate), San Francisco (NBC Bay Area), Philadelphia (Inquirer), Knoxville (WVLT), Jersey City (Times) and Greensboro, N.C. (WXII)
  • A former Uber executive, the chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and a reality TV star turned congressman turned Fox News host are among Donald Trump's finalists for secretary of transportation. Although Tesla is regulated by the DOT's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Elon Musk is reportedly influencing Trump's decision. (Reuters)
  • Alone among automakers, Musk is apparently fine with Trump getting rid of the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. (Newsweek)
  • Almost 40 state DOTs will share $1.2 billion in federal grants to spend on low-carbon materials like concrete and steel for infrastructure projects. (Natural Resources Defense Council)
  • The Washington Post details a bike lane dispute in northeastern D.C. that's taken on racial and class overtones.
  • Philadelphia won't start enforcing tougher penalties for drivers who block bike lanes until new signage is installed next spring. (CBS News)
  • A Massachusetts referendum gave rideshare drivers the right to unionize, but now Uber and Lyft plan to lobby the state legislature to water down the law. (Commonwealth Beacon)
  • New York has the High Line, and now Cleveland plans to reopen the bottom span of the Detroit-Superior Bridge and christen it the Low Line. (CityLab)
  • Indianapolis cyclists want a protected bike lane, not just sharrows, on Pennsylvania Street. (Fox 59)
  • Sacramento is starting construction on a new light rail station. (ABC 10)
  • Austin residents will soon be sharing the sidewalk with food delivery robots. (American-Statesman)

