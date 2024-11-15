Friday’s Headlines Look Ahead to January

- Following the Project 25 playbook, the Trump administration is poised to reverse Biden administration transportation policies, ending support for transit, bike and safety projects while turning grant programs into block grants for car-happy states. (CityLab)
- Last week's election results showed that urban voters are willing to pay higher taxes for better transit, but at the federal level the long-term outlook for transit and street safety funding is murky. (Governing)
- Pro-bike measures approved by voters in dozens of cities and states nationwide will provide a historic $26 billion for bike projects. (People for Bikes)
- Incoming Republican Senate committee chairs are expected to roll back funding for rail and other infrastructure projects. (Roll Call)
- The bipartisan infrastructure law is projected to add millions of tons of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere, primarily because state DOTs have chosen to spend the funds on building highways. (Transportation for America)
- The oil industry wants the Trump administration to repeal President Biden's climate regulations. (Inside Climate News)
- Tripling renewable energy and boosting electric car sales to 70 percent of all vehicles are among the drastic measures that need to be taken to meet global climate goals by 2030. (Bloomberg)
- Most state DOTs operate with little transparency or accountability, according to a new Brookings Institute report. (Streetsblog USA)
- Without help, Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA is entering a death spiral of service cuts and fare hikes. (CBS News)
- Seattle is planning for mixed-use development in the sprawling area around a new Federal Way light rail station. (The Urbanist)
- A Vision Zero audit in Portland found that traffic deaths almost doubled between 2018 and 2023. (KATU)
- A think tank report in San Diego cited bigger vehicles and slow construction timelines for failing to achieve Vision Zero by 2025. (KPBS)
- With winter around the corner, Seattle Bike Blog has tips for riding in wet weather and darkness.
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Look Ahead to January
When Republicans take control in Washington, they will try to slash funding for transit, street safety and infrastructure. But reining in infrastructure spending may not be so bad for the climate.
Friday Video: What Will It Take For Regulators to Finally Take Action on Underride Crashes?
This World Day of Remembrance, families of people who died in underride crashes are demanding answers about one of America's most overdue regulations: strong underride protections.
Talking Headways Podcast: Biden Administration’s Transportation Policy Legacy
Former U.S. DOT Director of Public Affairs Dani Simons, now of Alstom, on how Biden Administration policies evolved from ideas to bills such as the IIJA and Inflation reduction act.
Thursday’s Headlines Fly Like an Eagle, Let Fossil Fuels Carry Me
You think driving is bad for the environment? A private jet produces as much carbon dioxide in an hour as the average person does in a year.
The Instacart Loophole: Workers Are Not Covered By Minimum Wage
Recently arrived immigrants from Africa are turning to Instacart with few other options for work.