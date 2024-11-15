Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Car crashes

Friday Video: What Will It Take For Regulators to Finally Take Action on Underride Crashes?

This World Day of Remembrance, families of people who died in underride crashes are demanding answers about one of America's most overdue regulations: strong underride protections.

12:02 AM EST on November 15, 2024

Photo: Still from Youtube

For more than five decades, bereaved families have been fighting to require one simple class of equipment that could save lives in some of the most horrific crashes on the road: the humble underride guard. But despite a mandate from Congress, federal regulators still haven't done enough to prevent people from being decapitated, crushed, and killed when they, their bike, or their car is swept into the space under a large truck — and advocates are tired of waiting.

In honor of World Day of Remembrance this Sunday, take 10 minutes to watch this moving video about why strong underride standards have stalled for so long, produced by the Robyn Hightman Foundation in honor of the 21 year-old New York City cyclist who was killed by a truck driver. Find more information on how to take action to stop underride crash deaths here.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Look Ahead to January

When Republicans take control in Washington, they will try to slash funding for transit, street safety and infrastructure. But reining in infrastructure spending may not be so bad for the climate.

November 15, 2024
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Biden Administration’s Transportation Policy Legacy

Former U.S. DOT Director of Public Affairs Dani Simons, now of Alstom, on how Biden Administration policies evolved from ideas to bills such as the IIJA and Inflation reduction act.

November 14, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Fly Like an Eagle, Let Fossil Fuels Carry Me

You think driving is bad for the environment? A private jet produces as much carbon dioxide in an hour as the average person does in a year.

November 14, 2024
Promoted ArchivesDelivery workers

The Instacart Loophole: Workers Are Not Covered By Minimum Wage

Recently arrived immigrants from Africa are turning to Instacart with few other options for work.

November 14, 2024
See all posts