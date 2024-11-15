Friday Video: What Will It Take For Regulators to Finally Take Action on Underride Crashes?

For more than five decades, bereaved families have been fighting to require one simple class of equipment that could save lives in some of the most horrific crashes on the road: the humble underride guard. But despite a mandate from Congress, federal regulators still haven't done enough to prevent people from being decapitated, crushed, and killed when they, their bike, or their car is swept into the space under a large truck — and advocates are tired of waiting.

In honor of World Day of Remembrance this Sunday, take 10 minutes to watch this moving video about why strong underride standards have stalled for so long, produced by the Robyn Hightman Foundation in honor of the 21 year-old New York City cyclist who was killed by a truck driver. Find more information on how to take action to stop underride crash deaths here.