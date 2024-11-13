- Under President Biden and Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. DOT made building high-speed rail, reducing traffic deaths, cutting emissions and helping transit agencies survive the pandemic priorities. That won't be the case under Project 2025, which emphasizes eliminating funding for biking, walking and transit, David Zipper writes. (CityLab)
- President Trump can't stop the clean energy revolution (Grist), although his appointee for EPA administrator Lee Zeldin will try (CNN).
- When Elon Musk succeeds in getting the Trump administration to eliminate regulations on car safety, what vehicles should automakers build? Jalopnik recommends tiny Japanese kei trucks, but we all know that probably won't be the case.
- California — whose governor, Gavin Newsom, wants to "Trump-proof" the state (Politico) — just strengthened its emission standards. (Government Technology)
- The Chicago Transit Authority is racing to get federal funds for the Red Line approved before Trump takes office. (Block Club Chicago)
- The Atlanta suburbs are getting bluer, but even in the face of never-ending traffic, will they ever accept transit? (AJC)
- Cleveland is seeing a lot of success using speed tables to slow down drivers. (News 5)
- The Portland city council is expected to vote today on extending the Portland Streetcar half a mile. (Oregonian)
- Commissioners in Athens, Georgia thumbed their noses at a prestigious RAISE grant and voted to keep an arterial road running through a Black neighborhood five lanes wide. (Athens Politics Nerd)
- This interactive Denver map shows where you can go on a bike within 15 minutes. (Denverite)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Brace Themselves
The next four years may not be pretty for people who walk or bike or rely on transit or care about the climate.
Look Out Honey, Tuesday’s Headlines Are Using Technology
AI and automated cameras are helping cities to stop drivers from blocking bike and bus lanes.