- A think tank director suggests congestion pricing, tripling gas taxes and charging a vehicle delivery fee to encourage more efficient vehicles, discourage driving and fund infrastructure. (Bloomberg Tax)
- Living in a small town without a car is challenging, but easier than living in a rural area without one. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- Two key Metro Council members write in the Tennessean that Nashville's proposed transit plan, up for a vote Tuesday, will create a more equitable system, and argue that a sales tax hike is a better funding mechanism than property taxes because tourists will pay it.
- Jaywalking is now legal in New York City after leaders recognized that enforcement was often discriminatory. (NPR)
- Denver set a record with nearly 6 million public bike and-scooter rentals this year, which eliminated an estimated 2 million car trips. (Gazette)
- A St. Louis group called Trailnet is demanding pedestrian safety improvements after a hit-and-run driver killed a man in a wheelchair. (First Alert 4)
- The Atlanta city council is considering extending the hours for the city's e-scooter and bikeshare. A curfew was put into place in 2019. (Fox 5)
- Pennsylvania received a $9 million Federal Railroad Administration grant to bring Amtrak service back to Scranton. (Transportation Today)
- A Seattle Bike Blog story map shows how the 2015 transportation levy made the city safer for walking and biking.
- Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan's mother-in-law was injured when a car crashed into the Chicago restaurant where she was eating with Corgan's son. (Streetsblog CHI)
- On Thursday, San Francisco's 1920s F train will turn into a speakeasy-inspired jazz club. (Time Out)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Raise Taxes to Cut Emissions
The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy took to Bloomberg to share ideas for cutting transportation emissions through the tax code.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday’s Headlines Put the Pedal to the Metal
How is Denver's e-bike rebate program working out? David Zipper went to see for himself.
Public Transportation Is On the Ballot Across America
Here are just a few of the races we'll be watching on Tuesday.
How Great Could Bay Area Public Transit Be?
A short summit brought together a who's who of advocates, officials, and leaders to talk about their vision for the future of public transportation in the Bay Area.
Even Families of Rock Stars like Billy Corgan Aren’t Immune to Chicagoland Traffic Violence
This was at least the third time since June that a driver crashed into a Chicagoland restaurant, shutting it down.