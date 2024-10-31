Boo! Did Thursday’s Headlines Scare You?

- The statistics truly are frightening: Drivers are 10 times more likely to hit a young child with their car on Halloween than on any other night of the years. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
- When it comes to transportation, the cost is a bigger concern for the public than even congestion. And the more people drive, the more they spend on transportation. (Planetizen)
- The gap between current policy and what countries need to do to lower carbon emissions keeps getting wider, because society keeps choosing cars over the climate. (Carbon Now!)
- Giving buses priority at traffic lights could help convince motorists sitting in traffic to ditch their cars and get onboard. (Government Technology)
- Republicans are attacking Tim Walz for raising the gas tax as the governor of Minnesota. (Fox News)
- Denver Nuggets and Avalanche owner Stan Kroenke is proposing to develop dozens of acres of parking lots around Ball Arena. (Denverite)
- Officials unveiled a master plan for "The Stitch," a park capping Atlanta's Downtown Connector. About $200 million in funding is available for the first phase. (Rough Draft)
- Here's what Austin's Congress Avenue would look like as a car-free plaza. (KUT)
- Ridership is falling on a Cleveland bus rapid transit line because, transit advocates say, it's not as frequent or reliable as promised. (Scene)
- The mayor of Charleston keeps messing with already vetted plans for a pedestrian bridge over the Ashley River, making it less convenient and less safe for people on foot. Critics say he sees it as an "amenity" rather than a transportation project. (City Paper)
- Louisville has the nation's first all-electric fleet of garbage trucks. (Electrek)
- CBC reports that the Trudeau government will soon formally announce plans for high-speed rail in Quebec.
- Toronto would be a great place for congestion pricing. (MacLean's)
- A German company is hoping to open the world's first carbon-neutral concrete factory. (e360)
Today's Headlines
Boo! Did Thursday’s Headlines Scare You?
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reminds drivers, it's your responsibility to watch out for little ones out in the street trick-or-treating!
