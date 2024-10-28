- Contrary to critics' feelings, research shows that bike lanes really do lead to less traffic, fewer emissions and more customers for small businesses. (CBC)
- Conscious of the financial and environmental costs of overnight shipping, more consumers are opting for slower options. (Transport Topics)
- Voters in the fast-growing Atlanta suburbs of Cobb and Gwinnett counties have previously rejected proposals to expand transit service. But this time could be different, as they're both asking to beef up their own systems with buses rather than join the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority and extend rail lines. (AJC)
- Maricopa County is seeking to extend a half-cent sales tax for transit that would benefit the 84 percent of Arizona residents who live in communities with unhealthy air. (Your Valley)
- Philadelphia business leaders are pushing for more taxpayer funding for regional transit agency SEPTA. (WHYY)
- Sound Transit has decided on a route for the West Seattle Link light rail extension, but it's unclear whether there's enough money to pay for it. (KUOW)
- The Utah Transit Authority agreed to spend $129 million on 20 new Stadler light rail cars, with an option to buy 80 more. (KSL)
- Cincinnati transit advocates are suing to overturn the environmental review to replace the Brent Spence Bridge between Kentucky and Ohio. (Engineering News-Record)
- University of Dayton students were caught flat-footed when the Ohio city's bikeshare went out of business. (Flyer News)
- Durham adopted a safer set of street design standards recommended by the National Association of City and State Transportation Officials, or NACTO. (Indy Week)
- San Francisco transit agency Muni is undergoing a $212 million technology upgrade, which means that finally it won't be reliant on 1990s floppy disks. (Tech Spot)
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Pro-Business
Ontario Premier Doug Ford can say what he wants, but the facts back up that bike lanes are not only good for cyclists, but drivers and business owners as well.
