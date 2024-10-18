Friday Video: Commute with Dylan in Boston

Hat tip to Boston Mayor (and cyclist) Michelle Wu for posting today's video to highlight how an electric bike and a protected lane can make an easy commute even for someone suffering from a serious disability.

In the video, you'll meet Dylan, who suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which makes their joints dislocate "really, really easily." Check out how Dylan using an e-bike on the new Boylston Street protected bike lane to take out books from the public library.

In one short video, Dylan addresses so many of the issues that are central to street safety advocates: double-parking, biased policing, traffic and how "e-bikes are a thing."