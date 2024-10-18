Skip to Content
Boston

Friday Video: Commute with Dylan in Boston

"E-bikes are a thing," says one disabled Bostonian, as they show off how easy it is to get around without a car if a city provides the right infrastructure.

12:02 AM EDT on October 18, 2024

Photo: City of Boston|

Meet Dylan in this City of Boston video.

Hat tip to Boston Mayor (and cyclist) Michelle Wu for posting today's video to highlight how an electric bike and a protected lane can make an easy commute even for someone suffering from a serious disability.

In the video, you'll meet Dylan, who suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which makes their joints dislocate "really, really easily." Check out how Dylan using an e-bike on the new Boylston Street protected bike lane to take out books from the public library.

In one short video, Dylan addresses so many of the issues that are central to street safety advocates: double-parking, biased policing, traffic and how "e-bikes are a thing."

Gersh Kuntzman

Educated at the Sorbonne and the Yale School of Drama, Gersh Kuntzman is obviously not the person being described here. We're talking about tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman, who has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. Email Gersh at gersh@streetsblog.org

