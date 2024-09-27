- New Biden administration regulations forcing automakers to consider pedestrians' safety in crashes could finally put the brakes on "car bloat," the ever-increasing size of trucks and SUVs. (Fast Company)
- One possible explanation for transit's doom loop: The federal government inundated states with cash during the COVID-19 pandemic, but state governments used the money to cut taxes or issue rebates. Now, those same states are struggling. (Governing)
- A new report reiterates that more people will bike if bike lanes are protected. (Streetsblog USA)
- A federal judge in Kentucky appears poised to strike down a U.S. DOT policy giving minority-owned businesses an edge for contracts. (Washington Post)
- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to spend $1.3 billion on an upstate highway widening project that would save the average driver about two minutes. (Route Fifty)
- Denver's East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit project received final approval, and construction is scheduled to start early next month. (Denver 7)
- Two-thirds of voters in the Atlanta suburb of Cobb County don't even know a transit referendum is on the ballot in November. But a majority of those who do know support it. (Marietta Daily Journal)
- The Twin Cities' Metro Transit wants pedestrians to watch for trains. (CBS News)
- Drivers who can't keep it between the lines cause more than half the traffic deaths in North Dakota. (KFGO)
- European cities are reclaiming their centuries-old piazzas for people instead of cars. (Politico)
- Germany is raising the price of its popular universal transit pass to a still-absurdly-low 58 euros. (The Mayor)
- Belfast's new Grand Central Station will usher in a new era for transit, handling 20 million trips a year in a city where 80 percent of trips are now taken by car. (CityLab)
- A small city in Spain has been a pioneer in limiting cars for more than 20 years. (New York Times)
Today's Headlines
Honey, Friday’s Headlines Shrunk the SUV
Vehicles keep getting bigger, which makes them more dangerous to cyclists and pedestrians, but a new federal rule could reverse the trend.
