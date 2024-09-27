Skip to Content
Friday Video

Friday Video: Experience 40 Blissful Hours In An Amtrak Sleeper Car in Just 29 Minutes

Ever wondered what it's really like to take that cross country train trip you've always dreamed of? Travel journalist Sojourner White has you covered.

12:02 AM EDT on September 27, 2024

Photo: Still from Sojournies

Summer vacation season may be over, but you still have time to take a virtual trip with award-winning travel journalist, remote social worker, and proudly self-described "train travel queen" Sojourner White.

Check out her latest video, where she documents her latest cross-country trip on Amtrak's Southwest Chief, shares the pleasures of seeing America by rail, and gives some seriously practical tips for making the most of 40-plus hours in a sleeper car. (Hint: it's time to take your journaling game to the next level.) And if you're interested in policies that can help make train travel accessible to more Americans, check out Streetsblog's back catalog of Amtrak content.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

