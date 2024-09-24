Tuesday’s Headlines Call for a Truce

- With cities and states fighting with Uber and Lyft over gig workers' labor rights, Bloomberg proposes a federal compromise in which drivers keep their independent contractor status but are guaranteed benefits and a minimum wage.
- Bikeshare operator Bicycle Transit Systems has bought BCycle, taking over bikeshares in 10 cities and software support in 15 more. (Bicycle Retailer)
- Transportation for America rounds up its articles on the overabundance of parking in the U.S. and its consequences.
- Will California Gov. Gavin Newsom sign a bill mandating speed-limiting technology on new vehicles by 2030? (CItyLab)
- A year after a Cruise autonomous vehicle maimed a pedestrian in San Francisco, the GM subsidiary is resuming testing. (Detroit News)
- Plans are moving forward to redesign Maple Avenue in Dallas, the city's most dangerous street for pedestrians. (Voice)
- New Park Avenue is getting West Hartford's first-ever protected bike lane. (CT Insider)
- SEPTA is bringing back parking fees at Philadelphia transit stations after suspending them when the pandemic hit. (ABC 6)
- The Colorado Sun confirms that Boulder once had streetcars.
- An LSU student proposes a streetcar in Baton Rouge. (Reveille)
- Westword readers describe Denver's "dumbest" bike lanes ones end abruptly or are otherwise useless.
