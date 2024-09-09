Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In

Tuesday’s Headlines Let There Be Light

Lack of adequate lighting is the No. 1 reason women cite for being afraid to walk or take transit at night.

11:59 PM EDT on September 9, 2024

Early winter sunsets and lack of streetlights are two of many reasons why evenings are so dangerous for walking. Photo: Detroit Public Lighting Authority

  • Almost two-thirds of women feel unsafe walking after dark — twice the rate of men, according to an Australian study. Fear of being attacked in the dark is keeping women from walking, jogging or using transit, and the male-dominated transportation industry doesn't always take those fears seriously. (The Guardian)
  • The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy has a new online toolkit for walkable cities.
  • The Federal Highway Administration is awarding $800 million in grants to road builders that use low-carbon construction materials. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Transit agencies across the country are looking to California as a model for tap-to-pay fare collection. (Route Fifty)
  • Ramsey County, Minnesota, is scrapping plans for a $2.1 billion light rail line linking St. Paul to the Minneapolis airport and the Mall of America. (Star Tribune)
  • Even if Charlotte officials convince a skeptical Republican-controlled legislature to let them hold a referendum on a transportation plan with reduced transit spending, skyrocketing construction costs are likely to put off voters, according to Governing magazine.
  • A Kentucky Transportation Center study found that Louisville's complete streets policy has been successful at reducing crashes. (WDRB)
  • Wisconsin Public Radio interviewed a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee urban planning professor about Milwaukee's successful traffic-calming program and how other cities can emulate it.
  • The Houston city council is considering repealing an ordinance requiring developers to build sidewalks or pay into a sidewalk fund, saying it's just resulted in sidewalks to nowhere. (KHOU)
  • Pedestrian deaths are down in Oklahoma City, but the unhoused are at greater risk of being killed by drivers, and death rates remain high on faster suburban roads. (Free Press)
  • Four Houston=area transit agencies are going fare-free on Fridays in September, the worst month for ozone pollution in the region. (Houston Public Media)
  • University of Nebraska-Omaha students can now buy annual bikeshare passes for $5, a 95 percent discount. (The Gateway)
  • The Oregon DOT has taken the unorthodox step of hiring a preacher to win over Portland's mistrustful Black community on highway projects. (Willamette Week)
  • A Texarkana couple that met on a group ride got married before 1,800 fellow cyclists at a Waco bike race. (KWTX)

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Car culture

Opinion: Cars Have Fucked Up This Country Bad

Fact: The car-centric age of development is one long mistake.

September 10, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are Behind the Eight Ball

A recently awarded round of federal street safety grants have won some praise — but it's still just a drop in the bucket as pedestrian deaths remain high.

September 9, 2024
Car culture

Car Dependency is a Public Health Threat — But Americans are Too ‘Car Brained’ To See It

Whether you call it "windshield bias" or "motonormativity," Americans have a serious bias towards automobiles — and they're all too willing to accept car dependency's many downsides.

September 9, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaBike Parking

Where Can a Body Safely Park a Bike?

This group wants to map, rate, and review bike parking everywhere — with your help.

September 6, 2024
See all posts