Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Friday Video

Friday Video: ‘Car Kryptonite’ in Providence

See it! If you want to slow down drivers, you need to put things in the road.

12:04 AM EDT on August 16, 2024

Screenshot

Want to slow down drivers? Put things in the road.

That's what our friend Clarence Eckerson Jr. discovered on a recent working vacation in Providence, R.I., where authorities laid down speed humps on the badly designed South Main Street — and enjoyed what appear to be unexpected results:

We shared Eckerson's excitement, but felt there had to be an explanation. After all, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley is no fan of the normal speed bumps in the Ocean State; last year, he ordered a complete moratorium on the life-saving (but driver-antagonizing) devices.

"We wanted to pause because we wanted to do more of a study ... to see what's the best way to do traffic calming or to keep people from speeding," Department of Public Works Director Patricia Coyne-Fague told the Providence Journal (which everyone calls the ProJo). "There's a lot of different methods for that. There's speed bumps, humps, lumps, speed cameras, roundabouts, signage. So we just want to be a little bit more thoughtful about placing these things ... in terms of what really works best." (Memo to Coyne-Fague: Kansas City thinks speed bumps are great!)

There's been no coverage in Providence since the February 2023 speed bump moratorium announcement. Even when Smiley signed onto a commitment to implement Vision Zero in the city earlier this year, the city press release didn't even mention speeding.

Nor did the ProJo even follow up when Smiley went ahead and installed the Eckerson-impressing speed humps in July. We reached out to Smiley's office to get the skinny:

"When we entered office, we were working through a process for meeting traffic-calming requests," said mayoral spokesman Josh Estrella. "We now have a clearer process that has allowed us to better assess and recommend what traffic-calming measures are appropriate for a given area, but we are still working towards a written policy."

Given how great these speed bumps seem to be (at least when drivers aren't used to seeing them) any tactical urbanist worth her salt could easily google "Premium Textured Rubber Speed Hump" and find the very bumps caught by Eckerson's cameras.

Hint, hint.

Got a submission for our weekly "Friday Video" feature? Email Kea Wilson.

Gersh Kuntzman

Educated at the Sorbonne and the Yale School of Drama, Gersh Kuntzman is obviously not the person being described here. We're talking about tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman, who has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. Email Gersh at gersh@streetsblog.org

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Go the Conventional Route

Political conventions give a boost to host cities' transit projects, like a Milwaukee streetcar and a new L station in Chicago.

August 16, 2024
Highway Boondoggles

Oregon Highway Expansion Facing Second Lawsuit for ‘Cumulative Impacts’

The Beaver State Department of Transportation doubly violated federal law, a new lawsuit charges.

August 16, 2024

Talking Headways Podcast: Reducing Emissions on Highway Projects

Move Minnesota's Sam Rockwell on legislation aimed to reduce emissions from new roads and highways in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

August 15, 2024
NHTSA

Q&A: Tell Congress to Require Female Crash Test Dummies

Drive US Forward's Maria Weston Kuhn on a bipartisan bill in Washington would require new cars undergo crash testing with dummies modeled after female bodies.

August 15, 2024
See all posts