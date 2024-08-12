Monday’s Headlines for the Win

- He may not be Kamala Harris' vice presidential nominee, but like Steph Curry, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sank some heat-check threes on the Sunday talk shows. (The Guardian, The Hill, CNN)
- States are redirecting funds from a federal program for lowering emissions toward expanding freeways, which will encourage more driving and more pollution in the long run. (City Lab)
- Shared mobility ridership is growing in the U.S. even as the number of available devices has declined. (Government Technology)
- Despite a growing litany of autonomous vehicle failures, Uber and Lyft still see robotaxis as part of their future. (Smart Cities Dive)
- The D.C. Metro dodged a financial meltdown this year, but the years ahead still look rocky. (Washington Post)
- Minnesota legislators will hold a hearing Wednesday on a bill that would provide $300 million more in annual funding for transit, bike and pedestrian projects. (Star Tribune)
- Sprawl in Louisville has created challenges for the metro transit agency that can only be solved by raising more revenue or focusing on the highest-ridership areas. (Human Transit)
- Hundreds of Austin intersections are now safer for pedestrians. (KXAN)
- Portland announced agreements with Lyft and Lime to provide up to 3,500 docked e-scooters throughout the city. (KGW)
- Kansas City is studying expanding its streetcar over the river from Missouri into Kansas. (KSHB)
- A board member for Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority makes the case to Plain Dealer readers why they should invest in transit.
- A Georgia state representative faces several charges related to striking a cyclist who was riding in a new bike lane in Atlanta. (Journal-Constitution)
- A Philadelphia church has given up its permit allowing worshippers to park in bike lanes. (Inquirer)
- Cargo bike use rose 63 percent in London between 2022 and 2023. (Forbes)
- The Paris Olympics offered lessons for large, dense, car-centric cities around the world. (Momentum)
- Team USA guard Devin Booker left the gold medal game in style. (Twitter)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines for the Win
