Florida is home to eight of the 20 deadliest metros in America for pedestrians. But how does that constant thrum of traffic violence actually shape residents' lives — and what are they doing to fight back?

Check out this moving new video from Smart Growth America, featuring advocate Delilah Smalley, whom Streetsblog profiled last year, along with some of the other activists, politicians and engineers who are working to transform one of the deadliest. states for people who walk and roll.