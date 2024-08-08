- A Donald Trump victory in November would jeopardize the Biden administration's funding for tearing down divisive urban freeways. (E&E News)
- Practically every city in the world is going all-in on building fast, high-quality transit except those in the U.S. Why? (Fast Company)
- More people are using bikeshares, but they're also getting more expensive. That's because of a lack of subsidies, and the fact that increasingly popular e-bikes are more expensive than pedal bikes. (Velo)
- Miami, where 90 percent of workers commute by car, has become a traffic-choked hellscape since the pandemic turned it into a boomtown. Upcoming transit projects will help, but are years away. (City Lab)
- Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell's transit plan is smaller, simpler and drawing less organized opposition than the one voters rejected in 2018. (WPLN)
- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced 1,000 vouchers for elderly, disabled and low-income residents to buy e-bikes. (Globe)
- Amtrak wants to replace the car loop at Baltimore's Penn Station with a pickup/drop off area for buses, but taxi drivers and even the Maryland Transit Administration are opposed to the idea. (Banner)
- Southwest Airlines has spent decades fighting proposals for high-speed rail between Houston and Dallas. (Simple Flying)
- Austin and transit agency Cap Metro rolled out several downtown projects with protected bike lanes, pedestrian safety enhancements and priority lanes for future buses. (KXAN)
- Cutting funding for Dallas transit makes no sense to the riders who rely on it, but several suburban cities want to contribute less to the system anyway. (KERA)
- Charlotte police are not pursuing charges against a driver who crashed into a streetcar station, destroying it. (WSOC)
- Berlin has a new online map that lets cyclists and pedestrians see pollution levels on a given street at a given time. (The Mayor)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Aren’t Going Back
The Biden administration has awarded just $110 million of $3.5 billion for tearing down urban freeways. A future Trump administration could end the program.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
‘Legacy Highways’ Are Some of Our Most-Dangerous Stroads — And It’s Time to Fix Them, US DOT Says
States already have the money to retrofit their "orphan highways" to be safer for people outside cars — if they'd just put it to good use.
Opinion: Walz’s Transportation Polices Were ‘A Step Forward’ that ‘Still Left Gaps’ In Minnesota’s Priorities
The next vice president will significantly influence federal transportation policy, making Walz's track record an important indicator of where U.S. policy could go.
People Walking, Biking, Busing Count — And We Should Count Them, Literally
Crash death statistics alone are not enough for planning safer streets. In cities like St. Louis, though, that's sometimes all we have.
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Walzing With Kamala
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz didn't just fall out of a coconut tree. He has a strong track record on transportation and environmental issues as governor of Minnesota.