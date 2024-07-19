Friday’s Headlines Go Back to the Future

- Project 2025's plans for a second Trump administration call for rolling back the Biden administration's safety and emissions regulations, and letting states spend federal transportation block grants on whatever they want, including highways. (CityNerd, Jalopnik)
- A U.S. DOT report lays out some common-sense solutions for reducing carbon emissions from transportation: land-use reform allowing people to live closer to their jobs and other destinations, and investment in rail, transit and electric vehicle charging stations. (Smart Cities Dive)
- When Biden administration funding for safer streets trickles down to cities, it's running up against local opposition. (NPR)
- A University of Washington study found that parking, or lack thereof, plays an outsized role in small business owners' minds. (Streetsblog USA)
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration seems to be maliciously sitting on hundreds of millions of federal dollars for public EV chargers. (Phoenix)
- Nashville Metro Council members approved ballot language for a $3.1 billion transit referendum in November. (Tennessean)
- The Houston Metro is canceling bus rapid transit projects ostensibly to focus on cleanliness and crime on existing lines. (Houston Public Media)
- An Indiana senator urges Indianapolis to show progress on Vision Zero to convince the state legislature it will work. (Star)
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $500 million to replace a Harrisburg bridge along I-83. (Pennsylvania Capitol-Star)
- Kansas City is putting four-lane stroads on road diets. (The Beacon)
- Republican National Convention attendees appeared to be steering clear of The Hop streetcar for political reasons, despite the convenience. (Journal-Sentinel)
- A TikTok influencer explains why speed limits can never take the place of safe street design. (The Cool Down)
- Forgive me father, for I was speeding. (Church Life Journal)
