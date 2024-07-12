- The bipartisan infrastructure act includes $2.5 billion to improve locks and dams along the Mississippi River, allowing bigger barges through and potentially taking thousands of trucks off the road. (Politico)
- With gas tax revenue declining, some states want Amazon and other delivery companies to pay for road maintenance. (Stateline)
- Fast Company interviewed top congressional bike advocate Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) about bringing back manufacturing back to the U.S., among other topics. (Streetsblog USA did, too.)
- Better bus service can save families thousands of dollars in car ownership costs and help make housing more affordable. (El Pais)
- Bus manufacturer Bluebird received $80 million from the federal government to convert a shuttered Georgia plant to make electric school buses. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
- The Seattle city council voted to put a $1.5 billion transportation levy on the November ballot. (The Urbanist)
- Dooring is still killing people on bikes, even though San Francisco has gotten safer for cyclists (Standard). However, the city is nowhere near meeting its Vision Zero goal ten years after adopting the policy (SFGATE).
- The Missouri DOT is spending $100 million to bring St. Louis sidewalks up to ADA compliance. (Fox 2)
- Austin Politics profiled Chris Riley, longtime champion of urbanism in the Texas capital.
- Several Milwaukee bikeshare stations will shut down next week for the Republican National Convention. (Journal-Sentinel)
- A Montana photographer's project documents 70 years of road deaths. (Places)
- Harrisburg's last trolley stopped running in 1939. (Penn Live)
- Take a bike tour of Cleveland's iconic script signs. (Axios)
- Pavement art slows motorists in front of a Pittsburgh library. (Union Progress)
- Here's where to eat along Tucson's Sun Link streetcar. (Tucson Foodie)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Take Me to the River
Politico reports that the Biden administration is investing $2.5 billion in updating aging Mississippi River locks and dams like this one in Iowa. Transporting freight by barge produces less emissions than trucks or even rail.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday Video: Take a Spin on Boston’s Electric Cargo Bike Share
Can't afford a $7,000 Urban Arrow cargo e-bike ? In Boston, you can now rent one for just a few bucks.
Talking Headways Podcast: Electrify the Rails
Adrianna Rizzo of Californians for Electric Rail on California's looming lobbyist-fueled hydrogen train mistake: "We’re locking in low service for potentially decades."
Thursday’s Headlines Drive Less
Seems obvious that the more people drive, the more likely they are to die in a crash or kill someone else, but traditional thinking on traffic safety doesn't always follow that logic, according to Planetizen.
Why America Needs a National Urbanist Political Party
...or at the very least, a PAC.