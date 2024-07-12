A great cargo bike can truly replace a car...if you can afford to buy, maintain and store it. For residents of Boston, though, there's a new option: renting a Cargo B.
Not to be confused with the rapper from the Bronx, Cargo B is one of America's first true cargo bikeshares, delivering Bostonians the freedom of electric mobility and the ability to tow a whopping 300 pounds worth of stuff — or even a whole other person in the roomy, bakfiets-style front cargo box. In the latest Streetfilms, our own Clarence Eckerson, Jr. took his family for a spin, and even caught a few Beantown landmarks along the way.
Friday Video
Friday Video: Take a Spin on Boston’s Electric Cargo Bike Share
Can't afford a $7,000 Urban Arrow cargo e-bike ? In Boston, you can now rent one for just a few bucks.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday’s Headlines Take Me to the River
Politico reports that the Biden administration is investing $2.5 billion in updating aging Mississippi River locks and dams like this one in Iowa. Transporting freight by barge produces less emissions than trucks or even rail.
Talking Headways Podcast: Electrify the Rails
Adrianna Rizzo of Californians for Electric Rail on California's looming lobbyist-fueled hydrogen train mistake: "We’re locking in low service for potentially decades."
Thursday’s Headlines Drive Less
Seems obvious that the more people drive, the more likely they are to die in a crash or kill someone else, but traditional thinking on traffic safety doesn't always follow that logic, according to Planetizen.
Why America Needs a National Urbanist Political Party
...or at the very least, a PAC.