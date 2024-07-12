Friday Video: Take a Spin on Boston’s Electric Cargo Bike Share

A great cargo bike can truly replace a car...if you can afford to buy, maintain and store it. For residents of Boston, though, there's a new option: renting a Cargo B.



Not to be confused with the rapper from the Bronx, Cargo B is one of America's first true cargo bikeshares, delivering Bostonians the freedom of electric mobility and the ability to tow a whopping 300 pounds worth of stuff — or even a whole other person in the roomy, bakfiets-style front cargo box. In the latest Streetfilms, our own Clarence Eckerson, Jr. took his family for a spin, and even caught a few Beantown landmarks along the way.