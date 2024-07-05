Friday Video: How Ghent Gets Kids To School Without Cars

In America, getting the kids to school too often means a grueling wait in an SUV-stuffed drop-off line.

In the Belgian city of Ghent, though, students of all ages can walk or cycle to class on a network of ultra-safe "school streets" — and some advocates argue there's no reason U.S.children shouldn't have the same privilege.

In his latest Streetfilms video, our own Clarence Eckerson gets to know how the folks of Flanders use bicycle advisory lanes, mobile traffic control devices, and "red carpet"-worthy asphalt treatments to make the school run fun.

And along the way, you might see a few cameos from friends of the site Coach Balto, Cathy Tuttle, and more.

Check out Clarence's extensive collection of videos from around the world here.