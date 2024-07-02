- Last week's Supreme Court decision reversing the longstanding Chevron precedent could endanger the Biden administration's efforts to restrict tailpipe emissions. (Reuters) And the court could go even further — it also limited the EPA's ability to regulate smokestack pollution that drifts across state lines (Grist).
- Faulty or missing safety equipment on the backs of tractor-trailers may have contributed to several children's deaths, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration refused parents' requests to investigate. (Freight Waves)
- Some of the most dangerous states for pedestrians are actually setting higher fatality targets so that they can gain access to more federal funds. (Streetsblog USA)
- As a snap election approaches in the UK, both major parties are courting motorists, promising to build roads and running away from congestion pricing. (The Guardian)
- After the last-minute collapse of Lower Manhattan congestion pricing 17 years in the making, is it even possible anymore for the U.S. to solve its problems? (Wall Street Journal; paywall)
- In a major milestone, California regulators gave their final approval for the entire high-speed rail route between Los Angeles and San Francisco. (Chronicle)
- The L.A. Metro is creating its own in-house police force. (LAist)
- Washington, D.C. raised the fine for passing a school bus while it's dropping off kids to $500. (WTOP)
- For some very dubious-sounding reasons, the Houston Metro removed stripes from its trains that made them more visible to pedestrians. (Axios)
- Drivers are bad in Atlanta, but somehow the horses are even worse. (Journal-Constitution)
- Replicas of the 1947 streetcars that inspired Tennessee Williams' famous play are now running in New Orleans. (Railway Age)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Reign Supreme
The Biden administration could see many of its climate change rules, including restricting tailpipe emissions, reversed after the Supreme Court limited the extent to which federal agencies can interpret laws.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Opinion: America’s Traffic Death Epidemic is a Public Health Emergency. The Surgeon General Should Treat It Like One.
Traffic violence claims almost as many lives as gun violence. So why hasn't the surgeon general declared it a public health emergency?
How Cities Can Put Equality First Through Sustainable Transportation
"One equality that good cities construct is that rich and poor meet as equals in many places — [especially] in public spaces."
The Racist Legacy of San Diego’s Trolley Limits its Future
Ridership along this corridor was always packed whenever I rode it for school — which was why I was surprised to learn during my internship that there’s a local stereotype that nobody uses the trolley.
New Transportation Equity Dashboard Finds Some Cities Trailing
"[Chicago transit is] falling behind in a post-COVID world," the report's creators say.