Friday Video: How to Redesign a Nasty Suburban Arterial for People

It might not seem possible to transform one of suburban America's monster stroads into a walkable paradise. But YouTuber and regional planning professor Dave Amos argues we can carve out at least a little space for people in strip mall hell — and make one of the United States' most common development patterns a whole lot safer in the process.

Check out this recent City Beautiful video, where Amos breaks down exactly how to make even the most mammoth arterials more people-friendly, and how to win arguments with skeptics who worry about road maintenance, traffic impacts and more. And then challenge yourself to use what you've learned to reimagine the worst street in your community.