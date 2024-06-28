Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Friday Video

Friday Video: How to Redesign a Nasty Suburban Arterial for People

Yes, it can be done.

12:01 AM EDT on June 28, 2024

Still: City Beautiful

It might not seem possible to transform one of suburban America's monster stroads into a walkable paradise. But YouTuber and regional planning professor Dave Amos argues we can carve out at least a little space for people in strip mall hell — and make one of the United States' most common development patterns a whole lot safer in the process.

Check out this recent City Beautiful video, where Amos breaks down exactly how to make even the most mammoth arterials more people-friendly, and how to win arguments with skeptics who worry about road maintenance, traffic impacts and more. And then challenge yourself to use what you've learned to reimagine the worst street in your community.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Stretch Our Legs

A decline in pedestrian deaths seems like good news, but A) they're still really high, and B) it might be because people aren't walking as much.

June 28, 2024
Speed

Three Ways America Could Import Europe’s New Speed Limiter Law

Want to import Europe's most exciting new safety law? Think strategically.

June 28, 2024
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Post-Peaky Transit

Tracy Hadden Loh of the Brookings Institute on the impacts of the pandemic on downtowns, "activity centers" and transit usage.

June 27, 2024
pedestrians

These States Are Actually Aiming for More Pedestrians to Die On Their Roads This Year

Federal officials have long allowed states to set their own pedestrian safety targets — and even the deadliest are still choosing goals that would be an increase over previous years.

June 27, 2024
See all posts