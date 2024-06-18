- Amtrak is on pace to break its ridership record this year. Ridership is up 20 percent over the same period in 2023, its CEO said at a House hearing. (Reuters)
- "Train Daddy" Andy Byford thinks Americans will clamor for more high-speed rail once one route is up and running. (The Guardian)
- The kids are alright: Car-centric suburbs should emulate the walkability of older suburbs and small cities, writes a University of Michigan student in The Michigan Review.
- A new Federal Highway Administration report confirming that congestion pricing will in fact reduce congestion and improve air quality puts more pressure on Gov. Kathy Hochul to reverse course. (Streetsblog NYC)
- The official ballot language for a Nashville transportation referendum is going to the city council for approval. (WPLN)
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy added $100 million for transit-oriented development to his proposed budget. (Spotlight News)
- BCycle had hoped to hang on until the Houston Metro could start its own bikeshare, but now plans to shutter at the end of June. (Houston Public Media)
- A new report from the Utah Foundation urges Salt Lake City to reform its zoning and turn vacant buildings and parking lots into housing. (Tribune)
- Honolulu got rid of minimum parking requirements in the city center in 2020, but developers keep building parking anyway. (Civil Beat)
- The Boston-area city of Somerville will build 29 miles of protected bike lanes by 2030. (Globe)
- London is reclaiming its streets from cars in 72 low-traffic neighborhoods. (Reasons to Be Cheerful)
- Edinburgh has banned SUV advertising. (Washington Post)
- Reece Martin suggests that Canadian cities should implement congestion pricing.
- Euro News lays out how Paris became the City of Bikes.
Today's Headlines
All Aboard for Tuesday’s Headlines
Amtrak is on pace to break 2019's record of 32 million riders. And The Guardian goes in-depth on plans for high-speed rail in the U.S.
