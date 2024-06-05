Wednesday’s Headlines Are Built Different

- "Killed by a Traffic Engineer: Shattering the Delusion That Science Underlies Our Transportation System," a new book by civil engineering professor Wesley Marshall, puts the blame for skyrocketing traffic deaths squarely on his own profession. (City Lab)
- The Summer Olympics is a chance for Paris to showcase how it's spurned cars in favor of greener alternatives. (NBC News)
- Bike lanes delineated by something sturdier than paint, even just cones, slow down drivers and reduce crashes, according to a Rutgers study.
- New York City's High Line inspired other cities to turn abandoned infrastructure into public spaces. (Arch Daily)
- The Colorado DOT has stopped widening highways and turned its attention to multimodal projects instead. (New York Times)
- Breaking news from the Times: Drivers oppose paying more to drive into Manhattan, while subway riders like the idea of more money for subways.
- Charlotte officials may have oversold what transit projects they can actually build under a transportation tax compromise with Republicans. (WFAE)
- Atlanta leaders are upset that transit agency MARTA is closing its Five Points station for four years to renovate the heavy rail hub. (AJC)
- Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA is looking to at least partially solve its budget crunch by ending free parking at stations. (WHYY)
- The director of the Phoenix Department of Street Transportation talked to KTAR about the city's Vision Zero program.
- A KCUR podcast discusses the lack of money and political will to achieve Vision Zero in Kansas City.
- A new San Antonio Municipal Court program teaches teenagers how to drive safely. (News 4 SA)
- Boise's transit agency is going fare-free this week as riders get used to a reconfigured route network. (Idaho News 6)
- A Seattle city council member is proposing to add $100 million to Mayor Bruce Harrell's transportation levy proposal, mostly for sidewalks. (The Urbanist)
- The "Belltown Hellcat" driver who's been keeping Seattle sleepless was ordered by a judge to pay $83,000 in fines and fees. (Seattle Times)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Built Different
Human error is not to blame for crashes, according to a former traffic engineer's new book. It's road design that prioritizes speed over safety.
Why So Many Dangerous, Car-Dominated Cities Have ‘Achieved’ Vision Zero
A new report shows hundreds of mid-sized U.S. cities have avoided road deaths for at least a year. That doesn't mean they're safe.
Why ‘Sustainable Transport’ Is Not Enough — Even in The Netherlands
A book written for Dutch audiences unpacks why even the Netherlands still must work to make its "transportation" system more welcoming.
Tuesday’s Headlines Are 15 Minutes Away
Changes in 15-minute cities have been beneficial, if relatively modest, so why do they inspire such backlash from the right? The New Republic turns to Gabriel Moreno for answers.
Progressive Senators Say: It’s Time For the Feds to Regulate Vehicle Automation
Unfortunately, nobody knows whether automated vehicle technologies are safe — and federal regulators have struggled to stay ahead of the risks that come with innovations.