- Bike and bus lanes are of little use unless they're kept clear of cars, and cities are increasing turning to automated camera enforcement to do just that. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Add a shortage of maintenance workers to the challenges facing transit agencies, which must replace more than half of them within the next decade. (Governing)
- Uber and Lyft are warning shareholders that sexual assault and harassment claims could harm their brands. (NBC New York)
- A University of California study found that rideshare drivers make an average of $7.63 an hour with tips, less than half the state's minimum wage. (Fast Company)
- The L.A. Metro board tentatively approved a South Bay light rail extension over NIMBYs' objections. (Los Angeles Times)
- Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's $1.45 billion transportation plan includes just 10 miles of new protected bike lanes. (The Urbanist)
- New Orleans won a $5 million grant to make the St. Charles streetcar more handicapped accessible. (WGNO)
- Salt Lake City was warned about a potentially dangerous sidewalk where an e-scooter rider crashed and died. (KSLTV)
- Work is expected to start next month on connecting the Atlanta Beltline's popular walking and biking path to equally popular Piedmont Park. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- Bike Portland's editor and publisher Jonathan Maus says the St. Johns Bridge should have bike lanes, and could have if advocates had sued 20 years age.
- Marion County is making Indianapolis the first U.S. city to provide free bikeshare passes to all residents. (Momentum)
- Baltimore is looking for a new e-scooter and bikeshare vendor to join Spin now that Bird has lost its permit. (Sun)
- Akron's Summit bikeshare is now open for the summer. (Beacon-Journal)
- West Hartford is moving fast on its Vision Zero plans. (New Haven Register)
Tuesday's Headlines Need a Camera to My Eye
Reminding which lies have I been hiding — like that I was driving illegally in the bus lane or bike lane.
