- One-third of Americans don't have a driver's license. Next City asks, what if they were also involved in transportation planning?
- California is the most expensive state to own a car, followed by Nevada, Florida, Washington, Rhode Island, Illinois, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut and Kansas. (Nasdaq)
- Federal Highway Administration head Shailen Bhatt was in Savannah to announce a project that will reduce truck pollution at the Georgia city's busy port. (Morning News)
- The Federal Transit Administration committed $3.4 billion to a Caltrain high-speed rail line in San Francisco. (Examiner)
- As costs for freeway projects snowball, the Oregon DOT is considering cutting things like transit and walking and biking projects to cover the shortfall for widening highways. (Bike Portland)
- Just months after Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker recommitted to Vision Zero, her proposed budgets includes cuts to traffic calming and road diets. (Inquirer)
- Washington, D.C. city council members have added Connecticut Avenue bike lanes back into the fiscal 2025 budget after Mayor Muriel Bowser's administration left them out. (WTOP)
- The Washington state DOT is eliminating a bike tunnel from a proposed Seattle highway cap to cut costs. (The Urbanist)
- The University of Texas pledged $13 million to help cap a portion of I-35 through Austin. (KUT)
- After spending a week at car shows in China, an Inside EVs writer thinks Chinese companies are going to dominate the electric vehicle market.
- Quebec's transportation administrator introduced legislation creating a new agency to oversee transit projects intended to speed them up and bring down costs. (CTV News)
- Florence, Italy is paying commuters up to 30 euros a month to bike rather than drive. (The Mayor)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Want a Seat at the Table
The U.S. transportation system is designed by drivers for drivers. But the millions of people who can't drive or prefer to walk, bike or take transit should be consulted as well, Next City says.
Monday’s Headlines Put People Over Parking
The U.S. has more than 1 billion parking spaces — about three for every person — so it makes sense that cities don't want to build more.