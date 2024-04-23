Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Fix It First

How voters incentivize politicians to ignore infrastructure upkeep. Plus, are hydrogen trains the future of rail or a shiny distraction?

12:17 AM EDT on April 23, 2024

Photo: Patorjk|

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

  • Politicians love to cut ribbons on new infrastructure projects, but maintenance isn't sexy. And as bridge collapses often show, neglecting upkeep can have deadly consequences. (Governing)
  • A Swiss company is testing hydrogen-powered trains in Colorado, and California has already bought 10 after finding they have better range than battery-electric models and are cheaper than electrifying lines. Others are more skeptical of the technology, though. (Government Technology)
  • California offers up to $9,500 for an electric vehicle, e-bike or transit expenses if people trade in an old gas-guzzling car. But the state seems to make it as hard as possible to take advantage of the program. (Jalopnik)
  • The Bay Area's many transit agencies could boost ridership simply by integrating their fares and schedules (San Jose Mercury News). Meanwhile, one agency, Muni, is set to raise fares because of a $12 million budget deficit (SFBay).
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was on hand to break ground on Brightline's high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and Southern California. (Fox 5)
  • Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell unveiled details about his $3.1 billion "Choose How You Move" transportation plan and a November sales tax referendum. More than half would go to toward doubling bus service. In addition, the plan includes 86 miles of sidewalks, 39 miles of complete streets and almost 600 improved intersections. (Tennessean)
  • Louisville Public Media took a deeper dive into the city transit agency's massive service cuts.
  • Among 10 bond initiatives on the May 4 ballot in Dallas is Prop A, a $521 million package or street repair and safety projects (CBS News). The Dallas Morning News editorial board urged voters to support it.
  • The first section of Seattle's East Link rail line is set to open on Saturday. (Seattle Times)
  • The Providence city council is trying to block the mayor from removing a bike lane by passing a law requiring council approval to do so. (Current)
  • Hanoi already has an extensive bus system and is now building 14 new rail lines. (Vietcetera)
  • Seoul is testing the world's first autonomous buses, with backup drivers. (BBC)
  • A Vancouver developer is offering tenants prepaid transit fare cards worth $150. (CTV News)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Transit

Why We Can’t End Violence on Transit With More Police

Are more cops the answer to violence against transit workers, or is it only driving societal tensions that make attacks more frequent?

April 23, 2024
Promoted ArchivesADA Act

Justice Dept., Citing Streetsblog Reporting, Threatens to Sue NYPD Over Cops’ Sidewalk Parking

The city is now facing a major civil rights suit from the Biden Administration if it doesn't eliminate illegal parking by cops and other city workers.

April 22, 2024
Streetsblog 101

Five Car Culture Euphemisms We Need To Stop Using

How does everyday language hide the real impact of building a world that functionally requires everyone to drive?

April 22, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are Headlines

Things happened.

April 22, 2024
See all posts