Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Are Running on Empty

12:20 AM EDT on April 17, 2024

Phil Gyford
  • Remote work has not only taken a bite out of transit ridership, all that vacant office space is costing cities tax revenue required to fund services. (Business Insider)
  • Charging electric vehicles during off-peak hours is driving down power rates for everyone. (Quartz)
  • Streetsblog interviewed California Rep. Mike Thompson, the new chair of the Congressional Bike Caucus.
  • Transportation blogger Reece Martin defends the value of a good transit plan — not the kind politicians wave around and abandon, but one with follow-through.
  • Boston's Fenway Park, San Diego's Petco Park and the Rogers Centre in Toronto are tied for the most walkable MLB stadiums. (Axios)
  • Bike advocates are fighting back against Washington, D.C.'s decision to cancel longstanding plans for protected bike lanes on Connecticut Avenue. (Washingtonian)
  • A Colorado bill would encourage more housing near transit and employment centers, and penalize cities that don't comply by taking away highway funding. (Colorado Politics)
  • A study of Minneapolis building permits found that more than a third of development is happening within half a mile of transit lines. (Mass Transit)
  • As they seek to curb reckless driving, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is focused on street design, while Wisconsin legislators prefer an enforcement approach. (Governing)
  • Kansas City's $2.3 billion budget does not include any new funding for buses, despite residents' demands. (Defender)
  • Praise the Lord! A Philadelphia bike advocacy group took action Sunday to stop churchgoers from parking in the bike lane out front. (Inquirer)
  • Rideshare driving is risky business in New Orleans. (NOLA.com)
  • As early as 1899, the Detroit News was covering fatal car crashes.
  • Public art at a new Seattle light rail station explores mixed-race heritage. (KING)
  • The Milwaukee Record continues its tradition of taking pictures of people taking pictures of The Hop streetcar.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Weather

What to Say When Someone Claims ‘No One Bikes or Walks in Bad Weather’

Yes, sustainable modes are more vulnerable to bad weather. But that's why we should invest more in them — not less.

April 17, 2024
Promoted ArchivesCar crashes

Car Crashes by City Workers Cost NYC Taxpayers $180M in Payouts Last Year: Report

A record number of victims of crashes involving city employees in city-owned cars filed claims in fiscal year 2023 — and settlements with victims have jumped 23 percent, a new report shows.

April 16, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Driving Inflation

Driving — specifically, the cost of car ownership — is one of the main factors behind inflation, according to the Eno Center for Transportation.

April 16, 2024
Driving

SEE IT: How Much (Or How Little) Driving is Going on in America’s Top Metros

Check it out: The lowest-mileage region isn't the one you'd think.

April 16, 2024
See all posts