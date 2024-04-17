Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Running on Empty
What to Say When Someone Claims ‘No One Bikes or Walks in Bad Weather’
Yes, sustainable modes are more vulnerable to bad weather. But that's why we should invest more in them — not less.
Car Crashes by City Workers Cost NYC Taxpayers $180M in Payouts Last Year: Report
A record number of victims of crashes involving city employees in city-owned cars filed claims in fiscal year 2023 — and settlements with victims have jumped 23 percent, a new report shows.
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Driving Inflation
Driving — specifically, the cost of car ownership — is one of the main factors behind inflation, according to the Eno Center for Transportation.
SEE IT: How Much (Or How Little) Driving is Going on in America’s Top Metros
Check it out: The lowest-mileage region isn't the one you'd think.