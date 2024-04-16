Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Driving Inflation

Driving — specifically, the cost of car ownership — is one of the main factors behind inflation, according to the Eno Center for Transportation.

12:31 AM EDT on April 16, 2024

Photo: Pictures of Money, CC
  • The cost of owning a car is one of the biggest drivers of inflation — particularly insurance, which as of March was up 32 percent on an annual basis. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • The Federal Highway Administration awarded $830 million in grants to help cities and states protect transportation infrastructure against climate change. (Transportation Today)
  • A new company retrofits streetlights into Level 2 EV chargers. (Electrek)
  • Rochester's destruction of the Inner Loop freeway is an economic success story many cities want to emulate. But critics say it simply replaced a moat with a wall in the form of new development. (City Lab)
  • The Los Angeles Metro opened six miles of new bus-priority lanes, bringing the total miles to 51, with 46 more on the way. (Government Technology)
  • The San Francisco Standard poses the age-old question: If you live in a single-family neighborhood, why risk a ticket by blocking a sidewalk when you can just park your car in your garage instead?
  • Philadelphia's King of Prussia rail extension is a prime example of how red tape can tie up or kill transit projects. (Broad and Liberty)
  • A Colorado bill would protect coal-hauling mountain rail lines for passenger service. (Trains)
  • Columbus, Ohio held a pop-up event to test quick-build protections for cyclists. (Dispatch)
  • It goes against the data and even common sense, but Toledo residents are convinced that narrowing streets makes drivers go even faster. (WTOL)
  • Charlottesville is building several new sidewalks in an effort to prevent pedestrian deaths. (Daily Cavalier)
  • As Vision Zero Vancouver has shown us, if you want drivers to stop for you while you're crossing the street, just wave a fake brick around. (Momentum Mag)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Driving

SEE IT: How Much (Or How Little) Driving is Going on in America’s Top Metros

Check it out: The lowest-mileage region isn't the one you'd think.

April 16, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Bring Another Setback

The Biden administration's new rule requiring states to report their greenhouse gas emissions from transportation was dealt another blow when the Senate voted to repeal it.

April 15, 2024
Congressional Bike Caucus

‘The Bike Is the Cure’: Meet New Congressional Bike Caucus Chair Mike Thompson

Meet the incoming co-chair of the congressional bike caucus — and learn more about how he's getting other legislators riding.

April 15, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaHigh-speed rail

Calif. High-Speed Rail Takes a Step Towards Acquiring Trains

The contract calls for two prototype trainsets for testing to be delivered by 2028, and four trainsets to be used on the "early operating segment" between Merced and Bakersfield, ready between 2030 and 2033.

April 12, 2024
See all posts