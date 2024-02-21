Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Fight Freeways
Congestion Pricing Disability Exemption Is Easy to Scam with a Few Mouse Clicks
Disabled driver plates, especially those from out of state, are easy to get and aren't always even used to transport disabled people who are entitled to a toll exemption.
Should Delivery Apps Pay to Stem ‘Chaos’ on the Streets?
In New York, a leading street safety group thinks so.
Tuesday’s Headlines Power Down
In an election-year deal with automakers and unions, the Biden administration is backing off ambitious plans to encourage electric vehicle production, according to the New York Times.
Why Your City Needs a Walkability Study
Two urbanism rockstars are joining forces to bring a game-changing analysis to more cities — and spilling some trade secrets about low-cost design strategies that get people moving.