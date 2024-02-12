Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Go Super Bowling

Could we be ushering in a new era of operating funding for transit and healthy skepticism of self-driving cars?

12:01 AM EST on February 12, 2024

Marco from Houston
  • Uber changed a Super Bowl ad after getting backlash for a joke about peanut allergies (USA Today).
  • If you're interested in non-motorized modes of transportation, why not try skating like halftime show star Usher? (Variety)
  • A recent poll found that Americans are finally waking up to the fact that self-driving cars aren't right around the corner, with 93 percent saying they were concerned about their safety in the wake of the Cruise scandal and Tesla recall. (The Drive)
  • The Inflation Reduction Act is more expensive than originally thought, but that's actually good news because it means the climate and clean-energy incentives it contains are popular. (New York Times)
  • West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin and 47 Republican senators are cosponsoring a bill to repeal the federal infrastructure law's requirement that states produce reports on their tailpipe emissions. (Landline)
  • Does Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson's bill to provide operating funding for local buses and trains mean Congress is finally getting serious about transit? (The Hill, Streetsblog USA)
  • The White House is making plans to help electric bus manufacturers that are struggling to meet demand from transit agencies. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • About one in 12 car owners are behind on their loans, the highest level since 2010. Interest rates are high, and both new and used vehicles have gotten more expensive. (Money)
  • Just one more lane, bro, California transportation officials say about I-15. Just one more lane, and we swear we'll fix congestion. (Los Angeles Times)
  • Construction work linking the D.C. Metro to Maryland's Purple Line will close five Metro stations this summer. (Washington Post)
  • Neighborhood opposition hasn't changed the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority's plans to build light rail along the Beltline encircling the city. (AJC)
  • Axios Atlanta remembers the 1972 Virginia-Highland freeway revolt.
  • Austin removed landmark burger joint Dirty Martin's from the path of a future light rail line. (Eater)
  • If you're in love with biking, here are some Valentine's Day activities for cyclists. (Momentum)

