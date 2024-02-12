Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Go Super Bowling
Could we be ushering in a new era of operating funding for transit and healthy skepticism of self-driving cars?
Five Things to Learn From NYC’s Decade of Vision Zero Successes And Shortcomings
America's oldest city-wide Vision Zero goal is turning 10. What can other cities learn from their experiences?
Caltrans Releases Long-Awaited Complete Streets Guidelines
So is Senator Scott Wiener's Complete Streets bill necessary? Yes, it is.
Three Ways Great Urban Fabric Can Change Your Life
A great neighborhood designed around people, not cars, is the secret to a happy life.