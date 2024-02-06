Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Reach Safety

Next time a driver complains about bike lanes, tell them that making streets safer for cyclists makes them safer for everyone.

12:01 AM EST on February 6, 2024

File photo: Gersh Kuntzman
  • Cities with good bike infrastructure are safer for everyone, including drivers. A recent study of small and mid-sized cities found a correlation between large numbers of cyclists and low crash rates. (Momentum Mag)
  • A survey of cargo-bike riders in Germany found that about half only have one car, and the other have don't have a car in their household at all. (Bicycling)
  • Transit isn't just for cities. More than 1 million rural American families don't have a car, and they deserve access to quality transit too. (CT Examiner)
  • A few states like Massachusetts and Pennsylvania are ready to pump more money into transit agencies that are facing major shortfalls as federal COVID funding runs out. Other major systems, like Chicago's and the D.C. Metro, are still looking for a solution. (Governing)
  • Washington, D.C. has committed up to $200 million to help the D.C. Metro avoid a death spiral, but the combined $480 million D.C., Maryland and Virginia have promised is well short of the transit agency's $750 million shortfall. (DCist)
  • Here are the nine new proposed routes for the Cincinnati streetcar. (Inquirer)
  • The rising cost of — and lack of support for — Seattle's Center City Connector streetcar has probably doomed the two existing lines and well. (The Urbanist)
  • New streetcars are arriving in Kansas City for an extension opening early next year. (Fox 4)
  • Minneapolis is starting a secure bike parking pilot program. (Axios)
  • No, drivers, you can't park in a Charlotte bike lane, even if you can't find a spot. (Observer)
  • A Wright State student hates that Dayton is so dependent on cars. (Guardian)
  • Police have charged a Washington, D.C. Lyft driver with assaulting a rabbi in what may have been a hate crime. (Forward)
  • Turnout was low, but Parisians did support a referendum raising the cost of parking for heavy SUVs. (Reuters)
  • The Australian government has proposed a cap on the emissions of new cars sold in the country, as well as new fuel efficiency standards that will save motorists $1,000 a year. (The Guardian)

Read More:

