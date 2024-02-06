Tuesday’s Headlines Reach Safety
Next time a driver complains about bike lanes, tell them that making streets safer for cyclists makes them safer for everyone.
More from Streetsblog USA
Freeway Fighters: ‘Stop the Highway-Expansion Madness,’ New Coalition Demands
"Endless highway expansions are pulling our country into an environmental, budgetary, and public health crisis," the letter states.
Study: Subsidizing Transit Actually Makes It More Efficient
Generations of pundits have argued that operating subsidies enfeeble transit agencies and allow them to run inefficient routes with tons of empty seats. A new study says the opposite is true.
FDNY Chief Blames Slower Emergency Response Times on More Cars
FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said during Friday's City Hall’s public safety briefing that congestion is the main reason ambulances and fire trucks are slow to respond.
Monday’s Headlines Ride the Cheese Wagon
Because schools are often built on the outskirts of town and bus drivers are hard to find, more parents are driving their kids to school, which has environmental, health and educational consequences.