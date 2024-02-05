Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Ride the Cheese Wagon

Because schools are often built on the outskirts of town and bus drivers are hard to find, more parents are driving their kids to school, which has environmental, health and educational consequences.

12:01 AM EST on February 5, 2024

Lincoln Blues, CC
  • More kids are now driven to school by their parents than take the school bus, and only 10 percent walk or bike, down from 40 percent in 1969. For the students in classrooms, this means more exhaust is getting inside, causing health problems. Others whose parents can't drive them just don't go at all. (Washington Post)
  • Automakers are intentionally limiting consumers' choices to large and expensive luxury SUVs and trucks to drive up their profits. (The Guardian)
  • President Biden's re-election could come down to gas prices. (The Hill)
  • Local measures meant to produce more housing around transit unfortunately do very little to encourage affordable housing. (Elsevier)
  • Navigation apps don't always do a good job of showing users the most up-to-date bike routes. (Marketplace)
  • Polling in Seattle and beyond shows that Americans overwhelmingly support transit and will use it if it's frequent and fast enough. (The Urbanist)
  • Stuck in the 1950s, Caltrans continues to widen highways despite overwhelming evidence that it won't fix congestion. (Natural Resources Defense Council)
  • The Los Angeles Times breaks down a March ballot measure that would force the city to implement its own mobility plan.
  • Paint and bollards don't provide much protection for cyclists, but in Nashville they're resigned to getting whatever they can get. (The Contributor)
  • Milwaukee planters meant to guard cyclists from cars were destroyed, presumably by one of the neighborhood's many reckless drivers. (Fox 6)
  • Austin is starting the legislative process of maximizing affordable housing and minimizing parking around the future Project Connect light rail line. (KXAN)
  • Indianapolis is converting one-way streets to two-way, a safer configuration. (WFYI)
  • Dallas officials want to know why there's so little funding for Vision Zero in a $500 million transportation bond issue. (NBC DFW)
  • A Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority expansion map making the rounds on social media looks awesome. Unfortunately, it's fake. (11Alive)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Transit

Study: Subsidizing Transit Actually Makes It More Efficient

Generations of pundits have argued that operating subsidies enfeeble transit agencies and allow them to run inefficient routes with tons of empty seats. A new study says the opposite is true.

February 5, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Are Kicked to the Curb

Author Henry Grabar makes a comprehensive case for parking reform, including smart curbside pricing to keep workers from parking on the street all day.

February 2, 2024
Parking

Will Paris Voters Make SUV Drivers Pay More For Parking — And Will American Cities Follow Their Lead?

Voters in the City of Light could force SUV drivers to pay more to park — but even if the measure passes, more hurdles lie ahead.

February 2, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoAmtrak

Review: Amtrak California Passengers are Starving for New Trains

A look at Amtrak's new 'Venture' car rolling stock on the train that runs between Oakland and Bakersfield.

February 1, 2024
See all posts