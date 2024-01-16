Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are More Than Zero

Safety was on Pete Buttigieg's mind when the Biden administration's top transportation official spoke at the Transportation Research Board's annual meeting.

12:01 AM EST on January 16, 2024

Gage Skidmore, CC
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized Vision Zero and urged Congress to pass the Rail Safety Act during a speech to transportation policymakers. (Transport Topics)
  • NPR's Morning Edition tackled the movement among cities to reduce parking and make more room for people.
  • The EPA is leveling new fees on oil and gas facilities that produce the powerful greenhouse gas methane. (Washington Post)
  • A new study provides an overview of shared mobility in the top 20 global cities. (Business Wire)
  • Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is open to additional funding for the D.C. Metro, which is facing a $750 million budget shortfall, but the funding could be tied to a new basketball and hockey arena in Alexandria. (WTOP)
  • Will political dysfunction in Colorado doom Gov. Jared Polis' vision for transit? (Colorado Politics)
  • Drivers killed at least 28 pedestrians in Denver last year, an all-time high, and a record 128 statewide. (Denver Gazette)
  • Cyclists in Palm Beach County, Florida — where 670 crashes killed 11 cyclists last year — are banding together to make A1A a safer highway. (Fox 29)
  • Fayetteville, North Carolina is investing $8 million in sidewalks, but two pedestrian deaths in a span of hours illustrated that more can be done. (WRAL)
  • Baltimore (DC News Now) and Phoenix (Arizona Republic) residents took to transit with no pants last weekend, and yes, there are photos.
  • A "popsicle bike" might be what you see someone riding during this week's frigid weather, but two "Wheel of Fortune" contestants thought it's a living thing. (Screen Rant)



